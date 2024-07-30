North Korea may conduct a nuclear test around the U.S. presidential election

North Korea may conduct a nuclear test around the time of the U.S. presidential election to raise its international profile, leverage, and influence.

North Korea has completed preparations for a nuclear test and may conduct it before or after the U.S. presidential election, showcasing advancements in warheads and hinting at possible testing of new bombs designed for different delivery systems. It is believed to possess around 80 to 90 warheads. It aims to increase this number to 100-300 long-term.

The U.S. and South Korea signed new joint nuclear deterrence guidelines aimed at improving their response to North Korea's nuclear threats, enhancing communication on nuclear operations, and integrating South Korea's conventional weapons with American nuclear weapons for retaliation. The U.S. promises to use all capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to defend South Korea, but details are confidential.

South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. are working on a deal to standardize missile detection and interception systems, share real-time missile launch data, and set standard procedures for information exchange to track missiles fired from North Korea together. Seoul aims to standardize missile tracking with Japan and the U.S. regarding North Korea's missile launches.

Cooperation between North Korea and Russia may embolden North Korea to carry out a nuclear test. South Korea's defense minister Shin Wonsik said Russia could be providing technical support for North Korea's weapons modernization.

North Korea signed a defense pact with Russia in June, raising concerns in the region and allowing each country to provide aid if the other is attacked. It also shipped thousands of containers to Russia, possibly holding millions of artillery shells for support in conflicts.

Official contacts between North and South Korea have almost completely stopped, and a North Korean ambassador ignored the South Korean Foreign Office minister at an official dinner. North Korea has officially abandoned the goal of reunification between the two Koreas.

