Palestinians report 51 dead in IDF airstrikes on Gaza City within one hour

Following Al-Jazeera's report of 33 fatalities across the Gaza Strip within two hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported overnight Thursday that 51 people were killed in Gaza City within one hour due to IDF airstrikes, alongside 281 injuries.

According to the ministry's latest update, the total death toll in the Gaza Strip has eclipsed 1,200 since the outbreak of the conflict, with over 5,600 injured.

2 View gallery IDF strike in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: AP / Fatima Shbair )

Meanwhile, the IDF struck the Gaza City neighborhoods of Sabra, Al-Zaytoun, Al-Nafaq and Tel Al-Hawa, as well as other locations throughout the Palestinian enclave. Palestinian media outlets reported that at least five people have been killed in an airstrike on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF has been targeting the homes of high-ranking Hamas officials of all levels in recent days.

On Wednesday, Arab foreign ministers condemned Israel's complete blockade of Gaza and urgently demanded the entry of aid into the enclave. Israel enforced a "complete siege," severing essential supplies, including water and electricity, after a massive assault by Hamas militants on Saturday.

Meeting in Cairo, the ministers demanded Israel lift the blockade, promptly dispatch essential aid, and adhere to international law obligations toward Palestinians.

In light of the blockade Israel has imposed on the Hamas-ruled enclave during the conflict, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated, "Life-saving supplies, including fuel, food and water, must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unhindered humanitarian access now."

2 View gallery UN Secretary-General António Guterres ( Photo: AP )

Earlier, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, reported that since the beginning of the conflict, 220,000 people have been displaced from their homes and are staying in 88 of the organization's schools. According to the statement, half a million people have stopped receiving essential food aid because the organization has had to close all 14 of its food distribution centers in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the Gaza Strip experienced a total power outage after its sole power plant ceased operations, citing a depletion of diesel fuel reserves. Israel has imposed a complete siege on Gaza, severing all power and fuel supplies to the territory.