Trump says Gaza Board of Peace lineup to be announced early next year, calls it ‘legendary’

US president says various leaders have expressed interest in joining the board, which was created as part of a Gaza plan establishing a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that an announcement about which world leaders will serve on the Gaza Board of Peace is expected early next year.
Speaking during an economic event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Trump said various leaders have expressed interest in joining the board, which was created as part of a Gaza plan establishing a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
(Video: White House)
“The kings, the presidents, prime ministers—they all want to be on the Board of Peace,” Trump said. “It’ll be one of the most legendary boards ever. Everybody wants to be on it.”
A United Nations Security Council resolution adopted on Nov. 17 authorized the formation of the Board of Peace and allowed participating countries to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza.
The resolution, drafted by the United States, described the board as a transitional administration that will coordinate funding and set the framework for Gaza’s redevelopment, in line with Trump’s 20-point peace plan.
According to the resolution, the board will operate “until such time as the Palestinian Authority has satisfactorily completed its reform program and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza.”
