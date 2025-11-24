Experts warn ‘no one knows what Trump will do next’

What are U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for Israel and the Middle East? “It depends on the way he wakes up in the morning,” according to Prof. Eytan Gilboa, an expert on U.S.-Israel relations at Bar-Ilan University.
Another regional expert, Ahmed Khuzaie, agreed.
“We can never speculate,” he told ILTV. “We can never guess what's going to happen next morning.”
However, Khuzaie noted that Trump’s meetings with both Saudi Arabian leader Mohammed Bin Salman and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani were not necessarily bad for Israel. He said the president needed to deal with Mamdani domestically “one way or another,” and he views the MBS meeting “as a positive thing, even from an Israeli point of view.”
