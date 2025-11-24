Experts warn ‘no one knows what Trump will do next’

What are U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for Israel and the Middle East? “It depends on the way he wakes up in the morning,” according to Prof. Eytan Gilboa, an expert on U.S.-Israel relations at Bar-Ilan University.

“We can never speculate,” he told ILTV. “We can never guess what's going to happen next morning.”

