Likud lawmaker appeals to countries to permanently freeze funds to UNRWA

Likud Knesset member Dan Illouz issued a letter to parliament members from countries that froze their funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) signed by 20 members of Knesset from both the coalition and opposition, calling for the halt in funding to be made permanent.

The letter states that the world needs to find alternatives to UNRWA. "The disturbing revelations about UNRWA's involvement in activities undermining the principles of peace and security require a critical examination of aid networks acting to help Palestinians," the letter noted.

2 View gallery UNRWA truck near the Egyptian border crossing to Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo )

"This moment presents a valuable opportunity not only for temporary measures against the organization, but for a different approach in the distribution of aid that aligns with our mutual commitment to advancing peace and stability in the region," the letter added.

"This organization perpetuates the conflict and actively takes part in it. It’s an organization that educates for terrorism, cooperates with terrorism, and even pays a salary to employees who are in truth terrorists themselves," according to Illouz.

2 View gallery Dan Illouz ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

In January, UNRWA announced it had launched an investigation into suspicions alleging 12 of its employees were involved in Hamas’ murderous attack on Israel on October 7. The organization later announced it had cut ties with nine of the employees, while another two were found dead.