Sirens across north as Iran missiles, Hezbollah rockets hit simultaneously

Air raid sirens sounded across large parts of northern Israel on Monday afternoon as missiles fired from Iran and rockets launched from Lebanon struck the region in overlapping attacks.

The first wave of sirens was activated in the Netanya area and surrounding communities during an Iranian missile barrage targeting Israel. Shortly afterward, alerts expanded northward toward Haifa and across much of the Galilee as Hezbollah launched rockets from southern Lebanon.

1 View gallery ( Illustration: Cumta )

Some of the launches were intercepted while others fell in open areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Additional alerts were later activated in Beit Yanai and Mikhmoret.

Maps from the Red Alert warning system showed dozens of communities affected as sirens spread across the coastal plain and into northern Israel.

Authorities urged residents in affected areas to follow Home Front Command instructions and seek shelter when sirens sounded.