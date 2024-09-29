Jared Kushner in an unusual post: 'No to cease-fire, let Israel finish the job'

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who alsothe most important day in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords breakthrough."

"I have spent countless hours studying Hezbollah and there is not an expert on earth who thought that what Israel has done to decapitate and degrade them was possible. This is significant because Iran is now fully exposed. The reason why their nuclear facilities have not been destroyed, despite weak air defense systems, is because Hezbollah has been a loaded gun pointed at Israel. Iran spent the last forty years building this capability as its deterrent," Kushner posted on the X platform.

"President Trump would often say, 'Iran has never won a war but never lost a negotiation.' The Islamic Republic’s regime is much tougher when risking Hamas, Hezbollah, Syrian and Houthi lives than when risking their own. Their foolish efforts to assassinate President Trump and hack his campaign reek of desperation and are hardening a large coalition against them," he also wrote in a long post.

2 View gallery Jared Kushner visited Kfar Aza in December ( Photo: Noam Moshkowitz, Knesset spokswoman )

Kushner also said that "Iranian leadership is stuck in the old Middle East, while their neighbors in the GCC are sprinting toward the future by investing in their populations and infrastructure. They are becoming dynamic magnets for talent and investment while Iran falls further behind. As the Iranian proxies and threats dissipate, regional security and prosperity will rise for Christians, Muslims and Jews alike."

Trump's advisor, who is Jewish, emphasized that Israel now finds itself with threat from Hamas in Gaza "mostly neutralized" and with the "opportunity to neutralize Hezbollah in the north", saying that "It’s unfortunate how we got here but maybe there can be a silver lining in the end."

He emphasized that "Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the North is wrong. There is no going back for Israel. They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance."

2 View gallery jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trumpo ( Photo: Paul Sancya/AP )

Kushner described Iran as "reeling" and said that Hezbollah's weapons cache is "unguarded and unmanned."

"Failing to take full advantage of this opportunity to neutralize the threat is irresponsible," he wrote. "This is a moment to stand behind the peace-seeking nation of Israel and the large portion of the Lebanese who have been plagued by Hezbollah and who want to return to the times when their country was thriving, and Beirut a cosmopolitan city. The main issue between Lebanon and Israel is Iran; otherwise there is a lot of benefit for the people of both countries from working together."

"The right move now for America would be to tell Israel to finish the job. It’s long overdue," he wrote.