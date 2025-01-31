Yarden Bibas to be released while wife and children remain in Gaza captivity

Yarden Bibas is set to be released Saturday in the fourth round of hostage releases, alongside Keith Siegel, and Ofer Calderon. But his wife, Shiri, and their two young children, Kfir and Ariel, remain in captivity in Gaza.
"Our Yarden is supposed to come home, and we are so emotional," the Bibas family said in a statement. "But Shiri and the children have not returned yet. We have mixed emotions and are facing very difficult days ahead."
The family also urged the public to respect their privacy during this challenging time. "Please, take care of Yarden’s heart and honor his and our privacy in the coming days," they said.
Israel has demanded clear answers from Hamas regarding Shiri and the children, who were supposed to be among the first hostages released under the deal prioritizing women and children. However, their release never happened. Last Saturday, the IDF said they had "grave concerns" for their safety. The image of the Bibas family’s abduction has since become a symbol of Hamas’ brutality.
A video from the October 7 attack shows Hamas terrorists beating Yarden Bibas as they abducted him from Kibbutz Nir Oz. In a later video released by Hamas, he spoke about his wife and children—who were taken separately from him—but his words appeared to have been dictated by his captors.
Bibas turned 35 in captivity. His sister, Ofri Bibas-Levy, spoke on his birthday with heartbreaking uncertainty. "I don’t know their condition. I don’t know if they’re alive or dead. I don’t know where they are. I know nothing," she said. "So I’ll just say this: Dodgee, we love you so much and miss you terribly. There isn’t much to wish for other than freedom and for you to come back to us."
She expressed hope that he would soon embrace Shiri, kiss Kfir and Ariel, and be reunited with his family. "That we’ll be able to celebrate your next birthday—and much sooner than that—together, here. Just air to breathe, freedom, daylight—the most basic things we all take for granted. I hope he gets even that."