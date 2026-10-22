'LeBron James disrespects our country': Trump lashes out at NBA star

What was supposed to be a celebratory season opener for LeBron James with the Philadelphia 76ers quickly turned into a political and public controversy. Shortly before Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the 41-year-old NBA star was filmed appearing to practice a golf swing and then his shooting motion as the U.S. national anthem played inside the arena. The video quickly spread across social media, drawing angry reactions and prompting criticism from President Donald Trump.

Trump launched a scathing attack on James, accusing him of disrespecting the country. "While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

LeBron James in his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers ( Photo: Frank Franklin II/AP )

The backlash on social media was swift. Fox News host Laura Ingraham responded sarcastically, writing, "Classy, as always." Matt Wallace, whose account was among those sharing the video, wrote, "This isn't a protest. This isn't a statement. It's just disrespect." Clay Travis, founder of the sports media outlet OutKick, also criticized James for apparently practicing his golf swing during the anthem, adding that he was already "looking forward to his retirement."

However, the video does not establish that James intended to protest or disrespect the national anthem. According to reports, neither James nor the 76ers has publicly responded to the controversy. The online debate has largely centered on viewers' interpretations of his movements rather than any explicit statement or gesture of protest by the player.

This is not the first time James' pregame routine has drawn criticism. In December 2025, while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, he faced similar backlash after footage appeared to show him making golf-swing motions before a game against the Sacramento Kings. Sports radio host Craig Carton criticized the behavior at the time, saying, "Don't do it during my national anthem."