'Israel must view Trump's moves through a U.S. lens'

A Middle East expert has warned that Israel should begin viewing the Trump administration’s moves through an American lens rather than an Israeli one.
“We tend to look at things from a purely Israeli-centric perspective,” said Dan Feferman, a Middle East affairs expert. “We need to remember that the U.S. is the global superpower, and that all of these things are, at the end of the day, connected. When you're somebody like Trump or the Trump administration, or any U.S. administration, you should be looking at the broader picture, and that's investment, that's infrastructure, in order to create win-win situations."
He said Trump is focused on creating “pragmatic situations.”
