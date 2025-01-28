Let Israelis move to Greenland, Iran says after Trump suggests moving Gazans out during reconstruction

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi proposed Tuesday that Israelis should be relocated to Greenland, rather than implementing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to move Palestinians out of Gaza.
"I think this is a project many people have tried to do in the past, but they have all failed. You know, Palestine cannot be deleted and Palestinians cannot be expelled. So my suggestion is something else. Instead of Palestinians try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone. They can resolve the problem in Greenland and Israelis, it would be a good place for them," he said in an interview with Sky News
You don't think the Israelis have a right to live in what they regard as their homeland? "Well, everybody has the right to live, but nobody has the right to occupy others' lands, this is the land of Palestinians, and Palestinians should decide for their land and their destiny," Aragchi said.
When asked about the significant losses Iran has faced, including the assassination of key allies and the overthrow of others, Araghchi responded: "I believe that the resistance has suffered several serious blows, but we must understand that resistance is a school of thought. It is a cause that is still alive, still there, and still breathing."
"Hamas and Hezbollah have been damaged. But at the same time, they are rebuilding themselves, because as I said, this is a school of thought, this is an idea, this is a cause, this is an ideal that will always be there," he said.