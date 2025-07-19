Two reservists seriously wounded in Gaza blast as IDF expands ground, air operations

An officer in the reserves and a combat engineer were seriously wounded in southern Gaza on Saturday when their Hummer struck an explosive device during operations in Khan Younis, the IDF said.
According to the military, the wounded are a reservist officer from the 710th Combat Engineering Battalion under the 179th Division, and a reservist from the 749th Combat Engineering Battalion under the 828th Brigade. Their families have been notified.
The incident comes just three days after two 202nd Battalion paratroopers were seriously wounded in Gaza City’s Shijaiyah neighborhood in a combined anti-tank missile and small-arms fire attack on an Israeli tank. Two officers were also wounded in that event—one moderately and one reportedly lightly. The IDF said the terrorists responsible for that attack were later killed by Israeli forces.
Earlier Saturday, the military said operations across Gaza continue in parallel with ongoing hostage deal negotiations in Doha. Over the past 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes targeted approximately 90 terror-related sites across the Gaza Strip, in coordination with maneuvering ground forces. Targets included military compounds, buildings linked to Hamas operatives, underground infrastructure and other terror assets.
In northern Gaza, the 162nd Division continued operations, killing terrorists through both ground combat and aerial strikes while destroying weapons depots and terror infrastructure above and below ground, the IDF said.
Meanwhile, the 99th Division conducted operations in northern and central Gaza, including the Beit Hanoun area, where troops uncovered and destroyed multiple terror sites.
In Gaza City, 98th Division forces expanded combat efforts. The division’s fire control center directed airstrikes aimed at eliminating terrorists and striking terror targets. Ground troops reportedly destroyed sniper positions, weapons storage sites and rocket launch pads in the area.