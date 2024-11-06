NYT's 'The Needle' is back and predicting a Trump victory

Four years ago, "The Needle" feature of the New York Times was perhaps the main statistical tool for predicting the results of the elections, from the moment the votes began to be counted. Tonight, while in the various states the polling stations close one after the other and the counting begins - and with it the intermediate results that sometimes do not reflect what is expected in the end - the famous 'Needle' is back.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, when, according to the interim result, Donald Trump had a large advantage over Kamala Harris in the number of electors the needle showed that Trump, at least for the moment, was on his way to victory in a close battle.

1 View gallery "The Needle" feature of the New York Times is back and predicting a victor in the US elections

According to the forecast currently appearing in the Times, Trump will win 281 electors and return to the White House, while the Democratic candidate Harris will win 257 electors. At least for now, the vice president is expected to win the majority of votes cast - almost a million more than Trump - but according to the American electoral system, this will not help her.

The decision in the battle for the presidency will come down to seven key states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

These seven states "equal" 93 electors; And if Harris wins in all the states that are considered blue - she needs 44 electors from those four states to become the first female president in the history of the United States. Trump needs 51 electors out of those 93 to become the first since the 19th century to win a non-consecutive second term.

