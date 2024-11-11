'Pure fiction': Kremlin denies Trump-Putin post-election call

In a firm rebuke, the Kremlin dismissed recent U.S. reports alleging a dialogue between President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Ukrainian conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov categorically denied such discussions, labeling them as "pure fiction" and "simply false information." Peskov further indicated that Putin currently has no concrete plans to engage with Trump.
Originally reported by the Washington Post, the narrative suggested Trump and Putin had conversed post-election results, with Trump reportedly advising Putin against escalating the Ukrainian war. This claim was later echoed by Reuters, citing undisclosed sources.
In a surprising midday statement, Peskov criticized the Western media, asserting these reports as "the clearest example of the quality of information currently being published, sometimes even by media outlets with a fairly respectable reputation."
The Washington Post elaborated that Trump allegedly conducted this conversation from Mar-a-Lago. During the purported call, he "advised" Putin against intensifying the conflict in Ukraine and "reminded him" of the substantial U.S. military presence in Europe, hinting at increased American intervention. Trump and Putin's discussion reportedly aimed at achieving "peace in Europe," with Trump expressing a desire for follow-up talks to "discuss finding a solution to the war in Ukraine soon."
The article also touched upon Trump's campaign trail assertions, where he purportedly supported a peace agreement allowing Russia to retain territories acquired during the conflict. Sources indicated Kyiv was forewarned about the call and did not object, a claim later refuted by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Now, significant doubt surrounds the conversation's occurrence.
In recent months, Russia has steadily advanced in eastern Ukraine, capturing more villages and towns. The election of Trump, known for criticizing U.S. financial support to Ukraine and promising to end the war "within a day," has buoyed Russian spirits.
Western allies and Ukrainians fear Trump might coerce them into accepting Russia's cease-fire terms, perceived by Kyiv as total capitulation, by threatening to halt military aid. Russia has seized about a fifth of Ukraine's territory, and President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration refuses to end the conflict without a Russian withdrawal, an idea Russia categorically rejects.
