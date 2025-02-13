Houthi leader threatens to attack over Trump plan:: 'Worried about Jews? Move them to the US'

The Houthi leader threatens in a speech in Yemen that if the United States and Israel try to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza by force, "we will intervene militarily, using missiles and drones," and defiantly says that if "Trump and the Americans want to take care of the Jews, let them transfer them to the United States."

In a speech, terrorist leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said that "Trump's plan to uproot the Palestinian people from their land and homeland is an expropriation of rights. Trump is a criminal and insists on his criminal plan that denies rights and justice. His plan is wrong and unjust, and it seems that he is serious about putting pressure on several Arab countries to accept it. We are not surprised by the plan, there is no limit to the ambitions of the American president who believes in the unjust Zionist project."

2 View gallery Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi

"I call on the armed forces to be prepared for military intervention if Trump carries out his threats. We will be monitoring and coordinating with the fighters in Palestine and the resistance axis," he said.

"Trump, who in his first term brought the 'deal of the century', has committed the 'crime of the century' in his current term," the Houthi leader accused. "If Trump and the United States want to take care of the Jews, they should transfer them to the United States. There are very large areas there. They can transfer the Jews to America and give them one of the states, the United States has uninhabited areas."

Throughout the current war, the Houthis launched more than 40 surface-to-surface missiles at Israel, and more than 320 drones. Al-Houthi threatened that the launches - which had stopped with the start of the cease-fire in Gaza - would be resumed in the event of an attempt to implement the Trump plan.

"If the Americans and Israelis try to implement the plan by force or agree with the Arab regimes to implement it, we will intervene even with military force," he threatened. "We will intervene through missiles, drones, naval operations and other means if the U.S. and Israel implement the displacement plan by force. We will confront them with all means. We will never stand idly by in the face of a plan of attack against the Palestinians."

2 View gallery The Houthi leader rejects US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan ( Photo::Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP )

The Houthi leader also called in his speech for people to attend demonstrations in Sana'a and throughout Yemen on Friday, to "send a warning message to the Israeli and American enemies against displacement or aggression." Support marches were held in Gaza every Friday during the war, but they have no longer been held weekly since the cease-fire.

Two days ago, al-Houthi also threatened Israel, saying that members of the terrorist organization "are ready to launch attacks on it if it attacks again in Gaza and does not abide by the cease-fire agreement."

"We will stand by the Lebanese people if the occupation decides to escalate," he added. "We confirm the principle of supporting the Palestinian people militarily, politically and with information. We are ready for military intervention in the event of Israeli escalation against Gaza. The Palestinian Authority is cooperating with the Israeli enemy, even these days, unfortunately."