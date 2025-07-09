Hebron sheikh's car set ablaze after call to secede from Palestinian Authority

In a striking escalation of tensions, Palestinian youths set fire to the vehicle of Sheikh Wadee al-Jaabari, known as "Abu Sanad," in the Issawiya neighborhood of East Jerusalem on Wednesday. The attack follows al-Jaabari’s bold initiative to establish an "Emirate of Hebron" and his public call to recognize Israel as a Jewish state, a stance that has sparked both intrigue and outrage.
Al-Jaabari, a prominent tribal leader in Hebron, has been advocating for a groundbreaking shift in Palestinian-Israeli relations. Alongside four other sheikhs, he signed a letter sent to Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat, proposing that Hebron secede from the Palestinian Authority (PA) to form an independent emirate.
The letter, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, calls for mutual recognition: the envisioned Emirate of Hebron would acknowledge Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, while Israel would recognize the emirate as the representative of Hebron’s Arab residents.
This proposal also includes a timetable for joining the Abraham Accords and replacing the Oslo Accords, which the sheikhs criticize for bringing “damage, death, economic disaster and destruction” and empowering a “corrupt” PA.
The sheikhs’ plan includes practical steps, such as Israel issuing work permits for 1,000 Hebron workers initially, with potential expansion to 50,000. Barkat, who has met with al-Jaabari and other sheikhs multiple times since February, reportedly has the cautious support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, is also a key partner in the initiative, praising al-Jaabari’s courage and vision. However, the proposal has ignited fierce opposition.
The torching of al-Jaabari’s car underscores the risks he faces from those who view his plan as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause. Al-Jaabari remains defiant, asserting that the true betrayal lies in the Oslo Accords. “There will be obstacles,” he told The Wall Street Journal, “but if we confront a rock, we will have iron to break it.”