Fomer police officer with PTSD who set himself on fire dies from his injuries

in Moshav Neve Ilan, former police officer Vital Mishayev died of his wounds on Wednesday. Mishayev, a 45-year-old police retiree, had been diagnosed in the past with post-traumatic stress disorder and had been under the care of the Rehabilitation Department for many years.

“I’m shocked, I’m shaking. I hoped it wouldn’t end like this, that they would fight for him," Mishayev’s friend, Aviv Levi, said after learning of his death. "I believe they did fight for him. It’s important to say that his family surrounded him with love from the moment he was injured and throughout his struggle. They took care of him and tried to help as much as possible. The outcome is tragic. The writing was on the wall. The organizations that were supposed to rehabilitate him slammed the door in his face.”

