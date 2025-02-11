Cabinet says ready to continue with cease-fire deal, supports Trump demand to 'release all hostages' by Saturday

The political-security cabinet met Tuesday for four hours for a discussion following Hamas' announcement that it would "suspend the release of hostages," and against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's advice to resume fighting if "all the hostages" are not released by Saturday at noon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to issue a statement later Tuesday evening on the Israeli position following developments in the negotiations on the deal and the fear that the current crisis will lead to its collapse.

A political source said after the cabinet meeting that all of its members expressed support for Trump's demand "for the release of all the hostages by Saturday at noon and for his revolutionary vision for the future of Gaza." Although Netanyahu landed in Israel from a visit to the U.S. on Sunday, amid fears that the deal would collapse, the cabinet was not scheduled to convene until Tuesday evening. "The prime minister moved the cabinet meeting to the afternoon, brought forward due to Hamas' decision to violate the agreement," the source said.

Families of hostages, along with activists, block the road to Jerusalem on Tuesday morning ( Photo: Hostage families forum )

"Last night, the prime minister ordered the reinforcement of forces in and around the Gaza Strip, and to prepare for any scenario if Hamas does not release our hostages this coming Saturday," the source added. "The cabinet meeting lasted about four hours and was thorough and in-depth."

Although all the ministers expressed support for Trump's ultimatum, Israel actually decided to continue with the deal and not break the rules. Thus, if Hamas releases the three hostages who are supposed to be released on Saturday as part of the sixth round of releases, Israel will continue implementing the agreement from its perspective - it will release Palestinian prisoners and continue to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Prime Minister's spokesman Omer Dostri, meanwhile, addressed all ministers and instructed them: "On behalf of the Prime Minister, I request that you not be interviewed on the subject of Gaza at this stage."

Even before the directive and shortly after the end of the discussion, Energy Minister Eli Cohen, a member of the cabinet, said that "we adopt President Trump's words regarding the release of all the hostages and we adhere to them." In an interview with "Galei Israel," Cohen said that "anyone who thinks he can blackmail the State of Israel with such and such tricks - it will not happen." According to him, "we adhere to Trump's words regarding the release of all the hostages (by Saturday) and we adopt them. I see that they are actually saying that they will not abide by the agreement; This is already a violation of the deal."

1 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes the political-security cabinet ( Photo: Kobi Gideon, GPO )

The cabinet meeting in Jerusalem was delayed Tuesday morning due to the extension of the limited security consultation that Netanyahu had already held. The ministers discussed, among other things, Hamas' announcement to halt the release of the hostages, due to "Israeli violations."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The New York Times reported Tueday, citing six Israeli sources familiar with the details of the negotiations and another source on behalf of the mediators, that the Israeli delegation, which left for Doha on Sunday and returned early Monday morning, was in fact a "futile delegation." According to the sources, the members of the delegation "listened to the Qatari proposals, and announced that they must return to Israel so that its government can decide how to proceed."

Netanyahu actually delayed the discussions on Phase II of the cease-fire and hostage release deal, saying that he sees the talks on the deal he held in the U.S. on the 16th day of the first phase of a cease-fire with Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy to the Middle East, as the start of the talks. Against this backdrop, the cabinet Tuesday also discussed the mandate that will be given to the Israeli delegation that will deal with Phase II, and Netanyahu was supposed to bring the Israeli conditions to approval within this framework.