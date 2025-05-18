Iran open to regional nuclear consortium, but will maintain own uranium enrichment

Amid reports that the United States would not oppose allowing Iran to operate a "civilian nuclear program" as part of a potential agreement, Tehran announced on Saturday that the idea of forming a "consortium" – a regional alliance to manage nuclear activities – did not originate from Iran. However, Iran "responded positively" to the proposal while firmly stating that it would not, under any circumstances, relinquish local uranium enrichment.
A source who spoke to the Iranian news agency Tehran Times on Saturday clarified that the consortium proposal was not initiated by Iran but was presented to them by others. "Iran has no issue sharing its knowledge or resources with regional countries," the source said. "We responded positively to the proposal, but we made it clear that even if such an alliance is formed, we would not give up local enrichment in exchange for receiving enriched uranium from another country."
According to reports from Tehran, the proposal remains in its infancy and has not been discussed in detail. Additionally, no specific countries have been approached to join this potential consortium with Iran.
Earlier this week, the British newspaper The Guardian reported that during negotiations, mediators urged Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to agree to a complete halt of uranium enrichment for a three-year period. The purpose of this moratorium, according to the report, would be to "build trust" with Iran. After the three years, Iran would be permitted to enrich uranium to a low level of 3.67%, sufficient for nuclear reactors but far below the level required for nuclear weapons. In the interim, according to the report, Russia would supply Iran with enriched uranium to support a "civilian" nuclear program.
Meanwhile, the Iranian report dismissed claims that the United States had requested Tehran to halt uranium enrichment for several years as "false." A source who spoke to the Tehran Times emphasized, "From the very beginning, the Iranian negotiation team tasked with discussing a potential new agreement with the United States made it clear that halting uranium enrichment is not an option, not even temporarily." The source added that Iran maintained this position throughout the diplomatic process that ultimately led to the signing of the 2015 nuclear agreement.
On Thursday, at the conclusion of his tumultuous Middle East visit, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States had presented Iran with a proposal for a new nuclear agreement during ongoing negotiations. He demanded that Iran act quickly and issued a veiled threat to attack its nuclear facilities if they did not. "They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they need to act quickly, or something bad will happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he departed Abu Dhabi for the United States. A day earlier, Trump claimed that Tehran had "more or less" agreed to his terms.