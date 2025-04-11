A clear US message to Iran: Agree to negotiations—or risk regime collapse

It was a closed-door, classified discussion. Iran was considering how to respond to a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to convene a meeting last month with the heads of the judiciary and parliament. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was also in attendance, according to two senior Iranian officials who spoke to The New York Times.
Khamenei has repeatedly and publicly forbidden dialogue with Washington, calling it a “foolish act.” But in a rare and coordinated push, senior Iranian officials urged him to reverse course. Their message was clear: allow Tehran to speak with Washington—directly, if necessary—or risk the collapse of the regime.
The officials warned of a serious risk of war with the United States and Israel. They told Khamenei that if Iran refuses to enter talks or if negotiations fail, strikes on the country's two main nuclear sites—Natanz and Fordow—will be inevitable.
Iran, they said, would be forced to respond, which could lead to a broader war. Such a scenario, they argued, would inflict even more damage on the already struggling economy and potentially spark unrest within Iran itself—including protests and strikes. Fighting on two fronts, they warned, would pose an existential threat to the regime.
By the end of the hourslong meeting, Khamenei relented. He gave a green light to begin negotiations—initially indirect and through mediators, and if progress is made, direct talks between Iranian and U.S. negotiators.
The outcome of that meeting and the stark warnings delivered to Khamenei will come into focus when talks are set to begin in Oman between Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. While Iranian officials continue to insist the talks are indirect, the decision to ban the publication of any photos from the meeting strongly suggests that the talks will, in fact, be direct—as Trump himself has said.
Meanwhile, Iranian state TV announced this morning—contradicting earlier denials—that no images would be released from Saturday’s talks in Oman between Araghchi and Witkoff. The media blackout further hints at direct negotiations.
In addition, regional military tensions are escalating. A second U.S. aircraft carrier is en route to the Middle East, B-2 bombers have already been deployed to Diego Garcia, and Israel has received a THAAD missile defense battery.
“We are giving diplomacy a real chance,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei. “The United States should appreciate this decision despite the tensions. We are not making any assumptions—we intend to evaluate the other side’s intentions on Saturday.”
Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Khamenei, insisted on X that the talks were not direct: “The foreign minister has full authority to conduct indirect negotiations with the United States. We are interested in a real and fair agreement—there are meaningful, actionable proposals on the table.”