Families lash out after Hamas sends remains likely from hostage already buried in Israel

Families of Israelis whose bodies remain in Hamas captivity voiced anger Tuesday after the terrorist group handed over a coffin to Israel that appeared to contain remains not belonging to any of the 13 slain hostages still held in Gaza. Israeli officials said the remains are being examined and are believed to belong to a hostage who had already been returned to Israel for burial, but the identification has not been confirmed.
The families accused the government of mishandling negotiations and urged it to “change the equation” in its dealings with Hamas, saying the current approach has failed to bring back their loved ones after nearly two years.
“This agreement isn’t good—that’s the conclusion,” said Ruby Chen, father of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen. “Hamas has no incentive to return all the bodies to Israel. The families are living a nightmare. Every night we calculate how long it will take until we hear something. It was another sleepless night. The government must focus its energy on changing the equation. We can’t lose this window of opportunity.”
Ronen Neutra, father of Capt. Omer Neutra, said the families were left “in turmoil” with no answers.
“None of the 13 families received a response,” he said. “After five days with no returns, it’s hard, nerve-racking. This is ongoing terror lasting more than two years. Everyone feels this terrible question — how long will it go on, and how will it end?”
Neutra said the families plan to hold a rally Tuesday evening at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, titled “Songs for Their Return,” in honor of Omer Neutra and others still held in Gaza.
“We invite all Israelis to join us,” he said. “It’s an evening of song, prayer and solidarity. The families of the fallen rejoiced at the return of life, and yet we remain with our pain.”
He added that the families are determined not to be forgotten.
“This story isn’t over,” he said. “We can’t be left alone like the families of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who waited so many years. We need everyone with us. We know how much events here influence the U.S. administration and former President Donald Trump himself.”