Britain says Israel’s actions in Gaza do not amount to genocide

Britain has not concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza despite appalling civilian suffering, according to a government letter.
Israel has been widely accused of the crime, including by the world's biggest group of genocide scholars, over its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave.
David Lammy, Britain's foreign minister until Friday, wrote in a September 1 letter to a parliamentary committee that the government had carefully considered the risk of genocide.
"As per the Genocide Convention, the crime of genocide occurs only where there is specific 'intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group'," he said in the letter seen by Reuters.
"The government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent."
Lammy was Foreign Secretary from mid-2024 until Friday, when he was replaced by Yvette Cooper and appointed deputy prime minister as part of a reshuffle.
His letter added: "The high civilian casualties, including women and children, and the extensive destruction in Gaza, are utterly appalling. Israel must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing."
The long-held British government position has been that genocide should be determined by courts.
The Gaza war has strained Britain-Israel relations.
The Israeli government is enraged by Britain's plan to recognize a Palestinian state and block Israeli officials from attending its biggest defence trade show this week.
President Isaac Herzog is due in London this week and is expected to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer.