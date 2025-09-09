Britain says Israel’s actions in Gaza do not amount to genocide

Israel has been widely accused of the crime, including by the world's biggest group of genocide scholars, over its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

David Lammy, Britain's foreign minister until Friday, wrote in a September 1 letter to a parliamentary committee that the government had carefully considered the risk of genocide.

