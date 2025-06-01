IDF intercepts a ballistic missile fired from Yemen targeting Israel

Israel came under missile fire from the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Sunday. The IDF said it intercepted one missile targeting the Jerusalem area, the Central Plains and the West Bank.
Millions rush for shelter in the Yemeni rebels attack, days after they last targeted Israel on Thursday.
Ben-Gurion Airport suspended flight takeoffs and landings for a number of minutes during the strike.
All traffic at the airport was to resume, within minutes, including El Al flights from Boston and London.
No injuries were reported .