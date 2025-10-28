Man severely burned after running while on fire near Herzliya beach

Bystanders say victim ran engulfed in flames along the road before being doused with water; he was taken to Sheba Medical Center in severe condition as investigators work to determine cause of blaze

A man in his 20s was severely injured Monday night in an apparent fire near a beach in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, under circumstances that remain unclear, police said.
Authorities suspect the fire was caused by a flammable substance near Tzuk Beach, though the exact cause has not been determined. Officers from the Glilot station in the Yarkon District responded to the scene, collected witness statements and opened an investigation.
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
Eyewitnesses said the man was seen running while engulfed in flames along Ariel Sharon Road, which runs near the shoreline. Bystanders poured water on him to extinguish the fire while he was still conscious.
Emergency services received a report of the incident at 9:11 p.m. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the man to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. He sustained second- and third-degree burns across his body.
“He was conscious but suffering from extensive third-degree burns,” said Dr. Gal Rosen, a senior MDA paramedic. “We provided life-saving treatment and transported him to the hospital in unstable condition.”
Police have not released the victim’s identity, and the investigation is ongoing.
