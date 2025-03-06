Hamas dismisses Trump threats, says escalation will lead to deaths of hostages

Amid stalled negotiations over the continuation of the hostage deal and the conflicting demands between Israel and Hamas regarding either extending Phase I or transitioning to Phase II, Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, issued a threat Thursday evening. He warned that any escalation by Israel or a return to fighting would result in the deaths of hostages held by Hamas.

4 View gallery Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida





4 View gallery Hamas terrorist guards the handover ceremony of Israeli hostages ( Photo: Bashar Taleb / AFP )

Abu Obaida claimed Hamas is "prepared for any scenario" and stated that the organization "committed to the world and the mediators to uphold the terms of the cease-fire and the exchange of prisoners. Despite all of Israel's attempts to evade the agreement, we chose to continue honoring it." He went on to accuse Israel of attempting to avoid fulfilling the stages of the agreement, saying: "The enemy leadership is trying to evade the deal, seeking American cover to carry out aggression against our people."

In a cynical tone, Abu Obaida remarked that "the world witnessed the good health condition" of the hostages and "how the resistance treated them well." However, he also issued a direct threat to Israel: "What the enemy didn’t achieve through war, will similarly not be achieved through threats or tricks. Those will only lead to disappointment for the enemy and won’t result in the release of hostages."

He said that Hamas has "proof of life" for the living hostages but warned that "this could change in war. Any escalation or aggression against our people will result in the deaths of hostages." Abu Obaida also responded to threats made earlier by U.S. President Donald Trump against Hamas, stating these threats reflect "weakness and a sense of humiliation."

4 View gallery Donald Trump ( Photo: Nathan Howard / Reuters )

Trump envoy highlights US. commitment to hostages' release

Meanwhile, Trump’s envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, addressed the issue Thursday evening. "I think there’s nothing more important for this country (United States) than standing behind its citizens abroad. The country is their backbone," he said. Boehler emphasized, "President Trump has made this issue a top priority."

Boehler continued: "You saw what the president said yesterday to Hamas — that taking an American citizen or any other citizen will be met with the harshest response possible. I’ve worked directly with the president, Secretary of State Rubio, and Advisor Waltz to ensure our policy is 100% focused on bringing the hostages home. The president has no hesitation in taking action, and we will all back him. We are entering a new era where it’s unacceptable to hold American citizens hostage."

4 View gallery US envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler ( Photo: Jim Watson / AFP )

Trump threatened Hamas after a visit on Wednesday with a delegation of former Israeli hostages at the White House. "Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he warned in a post on his Truth Social site. "I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say."

The delegation of former Israeli hostages visiting Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday presented him with a gold plaque engraved with the Talmudic phrase, "Whoever saves one life saves the world entire."

Trump told the former hostages that: "We said you had to be freed and it was in their [Hamas’] best interest to release you. We really pushed for it, and something happened. Now we have to get the others out."

President Donald Trump meets with freed hostages ( Video: The White House )

After the meeting, Trump called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages held in Gaza in what he called his "last warning" to them while also urging the terror group's leadership to leave the Palestinian enclave.

Trump posted on Truth Social: "This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!" Trump said there will be "hell to pay later" if hostages are not released.