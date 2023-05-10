Kevin McCarthy nixes event featuring anti-Israel groups





House Speaker McCarthy during a visit to Israel ( צילום: אריק מרמור )

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy canceled an event in Congress, marking the Naqba - the Palestinian catastrophe in 1948, planned by Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib that would include the participation of anti-Israel groups.

2 View gallery House Speaker Kevin McCarthy addressing the Knesset ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

McCarthy said he would hold an event marking Israel's 75th anniversary, instead.

"This event in the US Capitol is canceled. Instead, I will host a bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the us-Israel relationship," the speaker said on Twitter.

A member of the far-left Squad of congressional lawmakers, the Michigan representative had originally planned to host an event with nine anti-Israel groups titled "Nakba 75 and the Palestinian people".

2 View gallery Rep. Rashida Tlaib ( Photo: Reuters )

The Arabic term for the events surrounding the founding of the Jewish state is Nakba, which means catastrophe.

Speaking to the conservative political website "Washington Free Beacon", McCarthy said: "It's wrong for members of Congress to traffic in anti-semitic tropes about Israel. As long as I'm speaker, we are going to support Israel's right to self-determination and self-defense, unequivocally and in a bipartisan fashion."

The description for Tlaib's announcement of her upcoming event read: "Seventy-five years ago, the Zionist militias and the new Israeli military violently expelled approximately three-quarters of all Palestinians from their homes and Homeland in what became the state of Israel."

Claiming their objective was educational, organizers of the now-canceled event said they had hoped to educate members of Congress on the "ongoing Nakba to which Israel continues to subject Palestinians".

The anti-defamation league has noted that one of the groups that were scheduled to appear in the event, called "Jewish Voice for Peace", is a "radical anti-Israel activist group that advocates for a complete economic, cultural and academic boycott of the state of Israel", that "celebrates figures who have been convicted of engaging in terrorism."

Liora Rez, who is the executive director of a non-profit cold StopAntisemitism, said that another group that was scheduled to appear is called "the Institute for Middle East Understanding," and is one of the top propagators of false anti-Israel rhetoric on social media.