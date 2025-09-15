Police raid minister May Golan’s offices in ‘cash bonanza’ corruption probe

The case involves suspicions of fraud, misuse of public funds, fictitious employment and concealment of funding sources at the Ministry for Social Equality, which Golan heads

Police raided the Jerusalem offices of May Golan, minister for Social Equality and for Women’s Empowerment, on Monday morning as part of the so-called “cash bonanza” affair, a corruption probe into alleged misuse of public funds at the Ministry for Social Equality.
The investigation began more than six months ago. In July, Golan herself was questioned under caution. With the move into an open investigation Monday, Lahav 433 arrested an attorney who had worked for Golan. Additional suspects were detained at their homes, where searches were also conducted.
“All of the suspects were brought in for questioning at Lahav 433 headquarters. The attorney will later be brought before the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court for a hearing on extending his detention,” police said.
The case involves suspicions of fraud, misuse of public funds, fictitious employment, and concealment of funding sources. According to police, officials in the ministry worked with outside partners to channel public money through nonprofit organizations and government frameworks.
