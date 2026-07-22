US Embassy warns Americans in Israel of 'sharp rise' in organized crime violence

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued an unusual security warning to Americans in Israel, saying it was closely monitoring reports of a sharp rise in violence linked to rival organized crime groups.

The warning was not prompted by missiles from Iran or drones from Lebanon, but by an escalating feud between the Mosli and Jarushi crime organizations , which in recent days has included grenade attacks on homes and businesses, including branches of the Japanika sushi restaurant chain.

Scene of a fragmentation grenade explosion at a Japanika branch in Rosh Pina ( Video: Avihu Shapira )

The embassy said the attacks appeared to target businesses and residences connected to those involved in the feud, primarily in Tel Aviv, Jaffa and Herzliya.

“Reported attacks have included the throwing of hand grenades or stun grenades at private residences, vehicles or businesses, often by an assailant riding a motorcycle,” the notice said. The embassy said Israel Police had responded with enforcement operations aimed at disrupting violent crime organizations and arresting senior figures believed to be responsible for the attacks.

Americans in central Israel were advised to remain alert near commercial areas in Tel Aviv, Jaffa and Herzliya, particularly during the evening and overnight hours.

They were also urged to avoid areas where police activity or roadblocks were visible, follow instructions from local law enforcement, immediately report suspicious activity or objects, review personal security plans and remain aware of their surroundings.

Gallery Fragmentation grenade damage at a Japanika branch in Rosh Pina ( Photo: Avihu Shapira )

The embassy further recommended keeping in contact with relatives and friends and ensuring that travel documents were valid and readily accessible.

Grenade attacks target homes and businesses

The warning comes amid a series of grenade attacks against private homes and businesses, including several Japanika branches, as part of the conflict between the Mosli and Jarushi organizations.

Police have deployed both uniformed and undercover officers near the restaurants, including nighttime patrols and covert teams intended to identify suspects and prevent additional attacks. Investigators believe the sushi chain may have become a target in the feud. Its owner, businessman Barak Abramov, is not suspected of any wrongdoing.

A fragmentation grenade was thrown into the courtyard of a residential building in central Ramat Hasharon earlier this week, while another grenade was thrown near a building in Tel Aviv’s Kochav Hatzafon neighborhood.

Police suspect the intended target in Tel Aviv is connected to the Jarushi family and its conflict with the Mosli family. A grenade was also thrown at his home last week, when he was reportedly outside the country.

Despite the wave of violence, police on Sunday agreed to release alleged crime organization head Yossi Mosli to five days of house arrest following his detention. Mosli was arrested with three other suspects, Muriel Dadon, Dor Cohen and Yitzhak Rodef Shalom. They were also released by agreement to five days of house arrest.

The arrests followed a grenade explosion in Tel Aviv’s Tzahala neighborhood. Police said they were investigating whether a resident of the area was connected to the Jarushi family.

During an earlier court hearing in Mosli’s case, a police representative described the feud as a conflict between two powerful organizations with extensive operational capabilities. “They have resources, power and capability,” the representative said, adding that more than 10 incidents had been recorded within roughly one week.