Israeli F-35 jets fly over Iranian airspace, Saudi media outlet reports

Israeli and American F-35 jets flew over Iranian airspace a number of times in recent months, avoiding detection by Iranian and Russian radars, a Saudi Arabian news site reported on Wednesday.
The UK based media outlet Elaph said that the American and Israelis held covert military exercises to simulate an attack of Iranian military and other sites, from the air and sea. The drills also included forces seizing an Iranian warship.
The report which had not been confirmed by any other media source, came as the nuclear talks with Iran were in their final stages.
Iranian Foreign Ministry officials said they had received the U.S. response to their latest draft, although they did not elaborate.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the pending agreement with Iran was "a bad deal," which would provide funds for Iranian terror activity and further destabilize the Middle East.
“The deal as it stands as a bad deal, which will give Iran 100 billion dollars per year,” Lapid said. “This money won’t be used to build schools nor hospitals. These billions of dollars will be used to destabilize the Middle East and spread terror around the world. It will be used to strengthen the regime which oppresses the Iranian people, to fund more attacks on American military positions in the Middle East, and to strengthen Hezbollah, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad," the prime minister said.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz was set to depart for Washington on Wednesday evening, for meeting with administration officials. Before his departure, Gantz said the deal "will harm the global and regional security."
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu also criticized the pending deal calling it a danger to Israel's security.