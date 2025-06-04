Israel edges toward election as rabbis order Haredi exit over draft bill impasse

The coalition teetered on the edge of crisis Wednesday, after senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis instructed party leaders to prepare for new elections in response to stalled legislation on military draft exemptions for yeshiva students.
“It was a difficult night,” a Degel HaTorah official told Ynetnews after hours of negotiations ended without resolution. “A decision has been made by the senior rabbis—we’re heading to elections.”
The warning followed a lengthy meeting late Tuesday between ultra-Orthodox lawmakers and Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, who is leading the legislative effort. Edelstein described the talks as held “in good spirits,” but the two sides remain far apart on key issues, deepening tensions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile coalition.
Ultra-Orthodox parties are pushing for service quotas to include volunteer work in civilian emergency organizations such as Magen David Adom and ZAKA, allowing for higher enlistment numbers without addressing the military’s acute manpower shortage. Edelstein opposes the idea and is demanding that 50% of ultra-Orthodox men in each age group be drafted within five years.
He is also seeking immediate implementation of sanctions against draft evaders, while ultra-Orthodox lawmakers want any penalties delayed until approved by a government-appointed official.
Despite the deadlock, the sides agreed to continue talks. After Tuesday’s meeting, Degel HaTorah lawmakers briefed Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, a senior Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox authority, at his home in Bnei Brak. The party’s newspaper, Yated Ne’eman, questioned whether Netanyahu would uphold his promises to protect the status of Torah scholars, with a front-page headline declaring: “Coalition at a Crossroads.”
Hirsch and Rabbi Dov Landau are expected to announce their decision on whether to remain in the coalition. Officials close to Hirsch said that unless there is a “dramatic change,” he will direct the United Torah Judaism party to quit the government.
Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf’s top aide, Motti Babchik—who is influential in the Gur Hasidic movement—met this week with opposition leader Benny Gantz to discuss the growing coalition crisis. Members of the Agudat Yisrael faction, part of United Torah Judaism, have proposed joining forces with Degel HaTorah to introduce a bill to dissolve the Knesset.
Babchik also met with Gantz in July 2024 to explore similar legislative options. The meeting angered Netanyahu confidant Natan Eshel, who accused Babchik of trying to pressure the prime minister by leaking the encounter to the press.
Ultra-Orthodox leaders had set the Jewish holiday of Shavuot as an informal deadline to pass the draft law. At the opening of the Knesset’s summer session, they made their expectations clear and later boycotted votes on private bills to protest the lack of progress. Their abstentions stalled government initiatives and sparked frustration among coalition members whose legislation was delayed.
With no resolution in sight, the fate of the draft law—and the coalition itself—remains uncertain.