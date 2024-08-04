Barrage of Gaza rockets targets Ashdod area

Launches believed to come from Khan Younis after troops withdrew from the area late last week ending an operation there; Ashdod municipality says shelters opened in the city 

Matan Tzuri |
A barrage of five rockets was fired from the Gaza Strip at the Southern city of Ashdod and its surrounding areas on Sunday the IDF said. No injuries were reported. One rocket that landed in an unpopulated area caused a brushfire.
The rockets were believed to have been launched from Khan Younis, where IDF troops withdrew from late last week after operating there.
2 View gallery
יירוטים באשדודיירוטים באשדוד
Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza over Ashdod on Sunday
The Ashdod municipality said it was opening public shelters for the use of residents after relative calm in the city in recent months.
Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said continued military pressure on Hamas in Gaza would increase the chances for a hostage release.
2 View gallery
תיעוד תקיפת עמדות שיגור בחאן יונסתיעוד תקיפת עמדות שיגור בחאן יונס
IDF strike on rocket launchers in Khan Younis, last month
(Photo: IDF)
Netanyahu rejected claims he was delaying a deal by adding Israeli conditions to the proposal he had put before mediators.
