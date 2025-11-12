'Iran’s capacities are obliterated'

Alexander Grinberg of JISS says Iran has lost its strategic assets

Sivan Raviv, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Iran
ILTV
Maj. (Res.) Alexander Grinberg of JISS told ILTV that Iran is far weaker than it presents itself and warned that its real military capacities have been devastated.
“If we assess the real capacities of Iran, they are obliterated,” Grinberg said. “Maybe they decide to go suicidal and to launch new ballistic missile strikes. Okay, suppose. Let's make a simulation and imagine what will happen... We can strike, run again and strike new targets that we haven't stricken during the 12 day war, and never forget that again, Iran lost, has lost its strategic assets, namely the Axis of Resistance.”
Watch the full interview:
IRAN REARMS FOR NEXT CONFLICT
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""