'Iran’s capacities are obliterated'

Maj. (Res.) Alexander Grinberg of JISS told ILTV that Iran is far weaker than it presents itself and warned that its real military capacities have been devastated.
“If we assess the real capacities of Iran, they are obliterated,” Grinberg said. “Maybe they decide to go suicidal and to launch new ballistic missile strikes. Okay, suppose. Let's make a simulation and imagine what will happen... We can strike, run again and strike new targets that we haven't stricken during the 12 day war, and never forget that again, Iran lost, has lost its strategic assets, namely the Axis of Resistance.”
Watch the full interview: