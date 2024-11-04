Suspected leaker recruited as reservist, then shifted to Netanyahu’s team

The investigation into a sensitive document leak from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, leading to the arrest of several suspects, including his spokesperson Eli Feldstein, originated with the Israeli military. The probe focuses on a breach involving "live secret channels"—classified intelligence from Unit 8200, the army's SIGINT unit, whose methods for securing the information appear compromised.
The IDF approached the Shin Bet to trace the source of the leak, initially unaware that it would lead to Feldstein, who served as Netanyahu's security affairs spokesperson over the past year. The leak stemmed from a restricted zone where a small group of individuals allegedly provided sensitive information to an unauthorized party. This data eventually reached Feldstein, who, according to the investigation, passed it on to the German newspaper Bild.
Central to the investigation are not the specific documents, known as the “Sinwar Papers” which purportedly lay out Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's hostage negotiation strategy, but rather the channel through which the information was leaked. A source involved in the case emphasized that this inquiry is different from typical leak probes, as it focuses on understanding the breach in handling top-secret information. Several IDF reservists are also under suspicion for their role in the matter.
The leaked intelligence, reportedly gathered through advanced systems, did not just circulate within Israel—it was seen by Hamas. This breach allowed the terror group to infer what Israeli intelligence knew, jeopardizing ongoing military objectives. The source added that revealing this intelligence compromises Israel’s strategic capabilities, potentially endangering its operational advantage in the war with Hamas.
The Shin Bet's primary goal remains shutting down the leak during wartime. Despite claims of selective prosecution, insiders deny such allegations, noting that the Shin Bet has arrested one of its own employees for involvement. Former Shin Bet official Dvir Kariv defended the investigation, rejecting accusations of misconduct and explaining that when leaks occur, the security services must take action, regardless of the source.
Though the investigation continues, initial findings suggest that espionage or financial gain are not the motives behind the leak. The suspects reportedly believed their actions were in Israel’s best interest, though knowingly transferring classified information remains a serious offense.
In the early days following the October 7 massacre, Netanyahu’s office reportedly sought to appoint a new spokesperson for military and security matters, a role that had not previously existed. Traditionally, the Defense Ministry maintained contact with military correspondents. Although Netanyahu’s spokespersons had communicated with the press over the years, a specific and fully defined position had never been created until Eli Feldstein's appointment.
During the second week of the war, the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office requested Feldstein's assignment to the National Emergency Command Center, under the Defense Ministry. Feldstein was brought on in a reservist capacity through the National Emergency Authority (known by its Hebrew acronym RAHEL). However, for three days in mid-October, Feldstein worked at Netanyahu's office rather than reporting to the command center, as intended.
Upon realizing that Feldstein was not fulfilling the duties for which he was recruited, the Defense Ministry immediately requested that the IDF’s Manpower Directorate (AKA) terminate his reservist service.
A statement from the Defense Ministry confirmed: "At the request of the Prime Minister’s Office, Eli Feldstein was recruited on October 15 to reinforce the emergency command center, but after three days, it became clear he was not stationed at his designated role and was promptly released by the National Emergency Authority."
