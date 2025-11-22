Iranian hackers expose personal details of senior Israeli defense-industry employees

An Iranian-linked hacker group on Saturday published the names, photos and personal details of 10 senior engineers and employees in Israeli defense industries, offering a $10,000 reward for information on their whereabouts.

The group posted the workers’ full names, phone numbers, home communities, job titles, email addresses and résumés, along with additional identifying details. It was not immediately clear whether the information was scraped from public sources such as LinkedIn or obtained through a breach.

“We expose those who believed their crimes could remain hidden in the dark,” the group wrote, issuing an explicit threat: “This is not just a declaration. It is a warning that echoes in every corridor you walk, every home you trust, every secret you keep.”

Each employee was labeled “wanted,” with the group offering “$10,000 for reliable information leading to his arrest,” including location details or activity updates. The group pledged “absolute confidentiality” for anyone who provided information.

The publication follows the discovery Friday on ynet of an anonymous website called The Punishment For Justice Movement, which issued direct threats to kill senior Israeli academics. The site portrayed them as “criminals” and “collaborators with the Israeli army” and offered cash rewards for attacks. Israeli officials fear Iran is behind the site. Roughly two hours after its exposure, access to the site was blocked.

In recent weeks, Iranian opposition outlet Iran International reported on an Iranian cyber network known as “Department 40,” which operates under the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Unit 1500. The investigation named Iranian operatives involved in cyberattacks against Israelis and Jews in Israel and abroad, led by Abbas Rahravi.

According to the report, Department 40 was tasked with tracking Israelis visiting Turkey in real time. Hackers allegedly broke into medical clinics in Istanbul where Israelis underwent cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation and hair transplants, and accessed mobile phones of Israelis treated there.