FBI says it foiled drone and sniper attack on White House during UFC event

The FBI foiled an alleged plot involving explosive drones and snipers targeting UFC Freedom 250 , a high-profile event held on the South Lawn of the White House to mark U.S. President Donald Trump’s birthday and the approaching 250th anniversary of American independence, U.S. media reported Tuesday, citing officials.

According to the reports, the FBI has so far arrested five suspects in connection with the alleged plot.

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The New York Post reported that the planned attack was meant to unfold in several stages. Suspects allegedly intended to use drones packed with explosives to strike buildings near the event and create mass panic, driving the crowd to flee toward a sniper team positioned to attack them. A second wave of attackers was then allegedly supposed to storm the White House gates.

U.S. officials said the FBI discovered the plot on June 10. Following the intelligence, agents carried out a raid in Cincinnati and made an initial arrest. Other suspects allegedly traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 12 or 13 to prepare for the attack.

Investigators reportedly found at least 23 users on one suspect’s iPhone who had taken part in discussions on the encrypted messaging app Signal about the nature of the planned attack.

One suspect told investigators that the goal of the attack was to target “capitalist elites,” “billionaires” and politicians who had received money from AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobbying group, according to the reports.

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FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News that “thanks to the quick action of the FBI, our partners and the Department of Justice in a nationwide operation, numerous individuals are now in custody and the allegedly planned attacks have been completely stopped.”