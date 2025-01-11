Iran reveals underground missile base allegedly used in attacks on Israel | watch

Iran unveiled an underground missile base for the first time on Friday, showcasing it in a state television broadcast.

Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), toured the facility, located in an undisclosed mountainous region. The broadcast claimed the base had been used to launch missile attacks against Israel.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency reported that missiles stored at the facility were used in attacks on Israel in April and October of last year .

Speaking at an IRGC event, Salami announced that the force is developing a new generation of missiles with advanced capabilities as part of efforts to strengthen Iran’s defenses.

The footage aired hours after a large military parade in Tehran, attended by thousands of IRGC members and Basij militia fighters. According to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, the event featured a drill involving 110,000 Basij reservists.

This dual display of military strength comes just days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office.

Senior IRGC member Mohammad Reza Naqdi accused the United States of being responsible for turmoil across the Muslim world. "If we can destroy the Zionist regime and remove American bases from the region, one of our greatest challenges will be resolved," he declared.