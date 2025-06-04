20,000 residents evacuated from Cologne after discovery of WWII bombs in city center

Authorities in Cologne, Germany, launched a mass evacuation on Wednesday involving more than 20,000 residents after three large World War II-era bombs were discovered in the city center. Local officials described the operation as the largest of its kind in Cologne since the end of the war nearly 80 years ago.

The evacuation order, covering a one-kilometer radius, took effect at 8 a.m. local time. Alongside residents, workers and tourists in the historic district where the bombs were found were also required to leave the area.

The evacuation zone lies along the bustling banks of the Rhine River and includes a hospital, two nursing homes, nine schools, 58 hotels, and several museums. Cologne, a city of over one million people, experienced widespread disruption, with Germany’s national railway reporting significant service changes and cancellations on routes to and from the city.

The three unexploded bombs—two weighing one ton and a third weighing 500 kilograms—were discovered Monday during construction work in the Deutz district. They are of American manufacture, though they may have been dropped by the British Royal Air Force. Each is fitted with an impact fuse designed to detonate on contact with the ground, but they failed to explode when dropped nearly eight decades ago. Officials warned of the danger of accidental detonation during defusal efforts.

City authorities stated that bomb disposal teams aim to complete the neutralization process by the end of the day. “This will only be possible if everyone in the evacuation zone leaves their homes or workplaces promptly and stays out of the area throughout the day,” the city of Cologne announced. Residents who refuse to comply may be forcibly removed by police and face substantial fines.

As part of the evacuation effort, city officials went door to door to ensure residents received the evacuation order, and hospital patients were transported out of the area by ambulance. Authorities set up two reception centers for evacuees without alternative accommodations.

Unexploded WWII ordnance is still occasionally discovered across Germany, where Allied air forces bombed many cities in an effort to defeat the Nazi regime. Cologne was among the most heavily targeted cities, with the Royal Air Force conducting 262 bombing raids, particularly in the war’s final stages. The British often used American-made bombs during these missions.

Although such discoveries are not uncommon, and bomb disposal operations typically conclude safely, Wednesday’s evacuation ranks among the largest in recent memory. The largest occurred in 2017, when 65,000 people were evacuated in Frankfurt after the discovery of a 1.4-ton bomb.