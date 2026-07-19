‘Blood has become too cheap’: Families end feud that claimed more than 45 lives

After years of bloodshed in which more than 45 people were murdered, the Abu Ghanem family of Ramla and the Abu Zaid family of Lod held a historic sulha, or traditional reconciliation ceremony, in Kafr Qasim on Saturday.

A separate reconciliation was also reached between the Abu Ghanem and Shaaban families.

Footage of the triple murder in Ramla about a year ago

Among the most serious incidents linked to the feud was a triple murder inside a Ramla business last year, as well as a double murder on Highway 40 about two months ago. Other victims included an elderly man and young people who were not involved in the conflict.

A large crowd attended the ceremony and celebrated what participants described as a hopeful step toward ending the cycle of violence and bloodshed.

The event was also intended to send a broader message that even severe and prolonged conflicts can be resolved through dialogue and reconciliation before more lives are lost.

The effort was led by Hajj Khamis Abu Saluk, a prominent reconciliation committee chairman, together with Ali Abu al-Rub and other community dignitaries who had worked to end a conflict that had alarmed the public for years.

‘Reconciliation is not weakness’

Members of the Abu Ghanem family said history showed that reconciliation had never been a sign of weakness or defeat.

“On the contrary, it is an expression of strength, wisdom and responsibility,” the family said. “With this understanding, the Abu Ghanem family extended its hand in peace, not because it was giving up its rights, but because it wanted to set an example for Arab society and raise the banner of reconciliation and the rejection of violence.”

The Abu Ghanem-Abu Zaid reconciliation ceremony. ‘Violence has brought us nothing but pain’ ( Photo: Hasn Shalan )

The family warned that Arab society was facing a severe crisis threatening young people, families and the future of children.

“A small dispute can turn into a tragedy, and one bullet can destroy an entire family,” the family said. “Blood has become too cheap, divisions have deepened, and many of our finest sons have been lost to prisons and cemeteries.”

The family said firearms had become easily accessible almost everywhere, creating a dangerous reality that demanded restraint and collective responsibility.

“We must not allow violence to determine our future,” it said.

‘Violence brought only pain’

The family said violence neither protected honor nor created a future.

“It only spreads fear, hatred and destruction,” it said. “Reconciliation, by contrast, is the path of the brave and the way to protect the younger generation and preserve the unity of society.”

The Abu Ghanem family said its initiative carried a clear message that the time had come to confront the consequences of violence honestly.

“Violence has brought us nothing but pain and destruction,” the family said. “The only way to build a strong, united and safe society is to choose reconciliation, extend a hand in peace and declare with one voice: Enough violence. Yes to reconciliation. Yes to life.”

Abu Saluk described the ceremony as an important and highly significant meeting that brought an end to a conflict that had terrified entire communities.

“Today, the two sides met, shook hands and raised the white flag,” he said. “It was a clear call to end conflicts and choose the path of sulha, reconciliation and repair.”

Three-month truce declared in Tira

Separately, a ceremony was held in Tira to announce a three-month hudna, or temporary truce, between the Mardi and Shafiq families.

Their conflict had continued for years and claimed the lives of eight people.

Reconciliation mediators Abu Sufian al-Sakhnini, Abu Ahmad, Ismail Ayat and Abu al-Raed worked to promote the agreement.