Iran asks for Russian air defense systems, report

Russia began supplying Iran with advanced air defense systems and radars ahead of a possible war, the New York times said on Tuesday, quoting Iranian officials including a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC.)

Iranian media reported that Iran had requested the defense systems following the visit of Russian Security Council Secretary, Sergei Shoigu in Tehran on Monday. "We are ready to cooperate fully with Iran in various areas," Shoigu said.

2 View gallery Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu with Iranian Armed Forces General Mohammad Bagheri ( Photo: EPA )





"Russia has financial problems and although it maintains economic and cultural ties with Israel, Moscow cannot afford to reject Iran's request for help because it relies heavily on Iranian drones in its war on Ukraine," an official in a consultancy on security and intelligence matters said.

While many leaders in the West were quick to announce support for Israel after the Iranian attack in April, Russia justified it.

Intelligence officials in the West said the Moscow-Tehran ties were a deepening strategic cooperation prompted by the advanced Russian offensive in Ukraine and the Russian reliance on Iranian weapons.

2 View gallery An Iranian drone during a military exercise in 2022 ( Photo: Reuters )

Russia and Iran share a common enemy in the U.S. and NATO alliance and their cooperation serves both nations and helps Iran improve its regional standing.