Faith meets diplomacy in Portugal with new Israel Allies Caucus

The Portugal Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus launched on Monday, according to the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF). This is the organization’s 54th pro-Israel parliamentary caucus worldwide.

“The Jewish people will no longer tolerate being the scapegoat of humanity, targeted as a lightning rod for social frustration. Israel stands as the guarantor that no Jew will ever be without defense or a home,” said Madelena Barata, director of the new caucus. “That's why it's crucial to build networks that support and protect Israel. It is especially significant that the IAF is now active in Portugal, further strengthening this global effort.”

These caucuses primarily focus on faith-based diplomacy, engaging Christians and others who support Israel for religious reasons.

The Portugal caucus will be bipartisan, led by representatives from two major political parties: Liana Reis of the Social Democratic Party, and Pedra Frazão of the Chega Party.

Frazão emphasized Portugal’s support for the Jewish people.

“As a sovereign state, Israel ensures that no Jewish person will be left unprotected or without a homeland,” Frazão said. “Israel's existence is a deliberate choice, embodying the strength and resilience of the Jewish people and their right to self-defense. This is not just symbolic—it is a steadfast promise to protect every Jew's right to live in peace and security.”

MK Sharren Haskel, co-chair of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and now Deputy Foreign Minister, attended the caucus launch event in Lisbon. She remarked, “I view interpersonal diplomacy as a critical tool for building global support for Israel.

“By attending the launch of the Portugal Israel Allies Caucus in Lisbon, we are sending a powerful message of solidarity between our nations,” she continued. “At a time when support for Israel is more vital than ever, this initiative broadcasts the voices of parliamentarians who stand with Israel. I look forward to thanking the members of the caucus for their commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship, reinforcing our shared values, and contributing to Israel’s security."

1 View gallery A delegation of chairmen from various Allies Caucuses from around the world meet in Israel in March 2024 ( Israel Allies Foundation )

The network of allied caucuses began in 2004 with the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and expanded in 2006 when the U.S. Congress launched its bipartisan Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, now the largest of its kind. Today, the network spans parliaments on six continents, offering a powerful platform to strengthen ties with Israel.