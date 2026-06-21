Two Israelis killed in Malibu car crash

ZAKA and Foreign Ministry are working with US authorities to identify the victims and arrange for their bodies to be returned to Israel for burial

Itamar Eichner
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Two Israeli men in their 40s were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Malibu area of Los Angeles, the ZAKA rescue and recovery organization said on Sunday.
ZAKA said its international unit began working with U.S. authorities and the victims' families following the accident, assisting with identification procedures, documentation and other arrangements.
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שריפת ענק במליבו בקליפורניהשריפת ענק במליבו בקליפורניה
The two men were traveling in a vehicle involved in the fatal crash near Malibu, officials said.
The Foreign Ministry and ZAKA's international unit are coordinating with local authorities in the United States to help the families complete identification procedures and arrange for the transfer of the bodies to Israel for burial.
The identities of the victims were not immediately released pending notification of relatives.
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