Two Israelis killed in Malibu car crash

Two Israeli men in their 40s were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Malibu area of Los Angeles, the ZAKA rescue and recovery organization said on Sunday.

ZAKA said its international unit began working with U.S. authorities and the victims' families following the accident, assisting with identification procedures, documentation and other arrangements.

The two men were traveling in a vehicle involved in the fatal crash near Malibu, officials said.

The Foreign Ministry and ZAKA's international unit are coordinating with local authorities in the United States to help the families complete identification procedures and arrange for the transfer of the bodies to Israel for burial.