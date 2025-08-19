UN misrepresents Gaza aid flow, Israel says nearly 6,000 trucks not counted

Amid mounting international pressure on Israel over humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip , the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said Tuesday that nearly 6,000 aid trucks have gone uncounted in United Nations reports since May.

“There are dramatic and severe gaps between the number of aid trucks entering Gaza and the figures presented by the UN,” the agency said.

According to UN data, only 3,553 trucks have entered Gaza since May. But in reality, COGAT said Israel has allowed in nearly 9,200 trucks—2.5 times more than what the UN recorded. “This is a gap of close to 6,000 trucks,” officials said.

They added that the omission “misleads the international community and creates a distorted picture that directly affects global media coverage and the positions of decision-makers regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

COGAT said UN statistics, often cited by senior international figures, are presented as an unquestionable truth. “Yet a comprehensive review shows that UN monitoring and reporting mechanisms are flawed, creating a partial and sometimes false picture of the humanitarian reality,” it said.

The agency explained that the UN publishes its figures through a public dashboard that “claims to present the full picture of humanitarian aid,” but in fact includes only trucks handled by UN agencies or a small number of cooperating relief groups.

The dashboard excludes assistance delivered by other actors, including various countries, international organizations, the private sector, airdrops, and U.S.-operated distribution hubs, COGAT said.