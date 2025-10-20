Italy convicts influencer for antisemitic remarks: 'I hate all Jews'

A court in Milan levied a sentence of one year and six months' suspended jail time to social media influencer Cecilia Parodi after convicting her of incitement to commit crimes motivated by racial, ethnic and religious discrimination.
Judge Dr. Luca Milani of the Milan court found Parodi guilty under Article 604bis of the Italian Criminal Code, which prohibits the dissemination of ideas based on racial superiority or racial/ethnic hatred, or incites to commit/commits discrimination acts on racial, ethnic, national or religious grounds.
Parodi posted a series of virulently antisemitic and anti-Israel comments on social media. Among those targeted was Holocaust survivor and lifetime senator Liliana Segre.
"In one video, Parodi said: “I hate everyone – all Jews, all Israelis, from first to last. I hate everyone who defends them – all journalists, all politicians, all collaborators, all cowards. I hate you all. Why did you ruin the world? You have robbed us of every right… If one day I see you all hanging by your feet – and Piazza Loreto is not enough, we need Tiananmen Square – I swear I will be in the front row spitting on you.”
The legal proceedings began in September 2024 following a criminal complaint filed by advocate Cristina Franco on behalf of the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists (IJL). IJL President, attorney Meir Linzen, later filed a civil suit and was recognized by the court as a direct victim of the incitement.
Advocate Franco cited Italian laws prohibiting incitement to racial hatred and incitement to commit crimes motivated by racial, ethnic, and religious discrimination.
A parallel civil suit was filed, as permitted under Italian law, with legal support from attorney Luigi A. Florio.
Parodi defended her statements as legitimate political expression, claiming her only mistake was making a sweeping generalization about all Jews.
In addition to the suspended sentence, the court ordered Parodi to pay tens of thousands of euros in compensation to several parties, including Senator Liliana Segre, IJL President Linzen, the IJL itself, and the Union of Italian Jewish Communities.
The IJL hailed the ruling as a milestone in the fight against antisemitism and racial incitement in Italy and across Europe.
“Antisemitism comes at a cost,” the organization said in a statement. “The antisemitic tsunami against Jews and Israelis must be stopped. This requires a unified front by law enforcement, the judiciary, and the education system. As a legal body combating antisemitism, we will continue to defend victims wherever they may be."