Italy convicts influencer for antisemitic remarks: 'I hate all Jews'

Judge Dr. Luca Milani of the Milan court found Parodi guilty under Article 604bis of the Italian Criminal Code, which prohibits the dissemination of ideas based on racial superiority or racial/ethnic hatred, or incites to commit/commits discrimination acts on racial, ethnic, national or religious grounds.

