Hezbollah warns Lebanon against expanding disarmament as Israel presses to rein in the terror group

A senior Hezbollah official warned that efforts by Lebanon’s government to disarm the group nationwide could plunge the country into chaos and potentially civil war, according to comments circulated by the Iran-backed terror group on Wednesday.

Lebanon has pledged to place all weapons under state control in line with a 2024 agreement that ended a devastating war between Hezbollah and Israel. Hezbollah, however, insists the deal applies only to southern Lebanon near the Israeli border and has rejected any move to surrender its arms elsewhere.

2 View gallery Hezbollah operatives ( Photo: Aziz Taher/Reuters )

In an interview with Russian state broadcaster RT, senior Hezbollah political official Mahmoud Qmati said extending disarmament beyond the south would be “the biggest crime committed by the state.”

“The path taken by the Lebanese government and state institutions will lead Lebanon to instability, chaos and perhaps even civil war,” Qmati said. He added that Hezbollah would not allow itself to be drawn into a confrontation with the Lebanese army.

The Lebanese army said last week it had taken operational control of the area between the Litani River and Israel’s border. The Lebanese cabinet has asked the army to brief ministers in early February on plans to pursue disarmament in other parts of the country.

2 View gallery Israeli strikes in Lebanon against Hezbollah targets last year ( Photo: Muhammad Zanaty/ AFP )

Hezbollah has said Israeli forces must withdraw from five hilltop positions they still occupy in southern Lebanon, halt near-daily airstrikes and release detained Lebanese citizens before any further disarmament is discussed.

“There will be no talk or dialogue about any situation north of the Litani River before Israel withdraws from all Lebanese territory, liberates the South and the prisoners, and stops its violations against Lebanon,” Qmati said.