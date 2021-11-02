Trump claims Israel 'literally owned Congress' in past

Former U.S. president Donald Trump said during a radio show om Friday that “Israel literally owned Congress” until some 10 years ago.

Speaking on the Ari Hoffman Show, Trump made the statement in his effort to slam progressive Democrats, who now have power in the legislative branch and who he claimed hold staunch anti-Israel views.

2 צפייה בגלריה Former U.S. president Donald Trump ( Photo: Reuters )

"The biggest change I’ve seen in Congress is Israel literally owned Congress — you understand that," Trump said on the conservative talk radio show. "Ten years ago, 15 years ago, and it was so powerful. It was so powerful and today it’s almost the opposite."

Trump blasted Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other members of the so-called "Squad" — progressive Democratic lawmakers in Congress who in the past opposed pro-Israel legislations.

2 צפייה בגלריה Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar ( Photo: Reuters )

"Israel had such power — and rightfully — over Congress, and now it doesn't," Trump said.

Hoffman told Trump that Israelis were passionate about his re-election, and thankful for his role in the Abraham Accords.

"I was affectionately told that I could run for prime minister and win over there," Trump said.

"I didn't get the vote from Jewish people you think I would get in this country, many of them do not like Israel. Look at The New York Times," Trump said.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, is Jewish, having converted to marry his son-in-law and former advisor Jared Kushner.



