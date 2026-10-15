‘Our situation resembles the Holocaust’: Haredi candidate on draft-related travel bans

Elikim Stark, a new candidate for Israel's ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, drew condemnation Thursday after comparing travel restrictions imposed on Haredi men who have failed to report for military service to the situation of Jews during the Holocaust.

Speaking at an election rally in Beit Shemesh, Stark, who represents the Belz Hasidic community, said ultra-Orthodox men barred from leaving Israel because of outstanding military draft orders were struggling to arrange marriages with women from families living abroad. He said the restrictions forced prospective brides' families to travel to Israel instead.

Elikim Stark, a new candidate for Israel's ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party ( Photo: Anshel Beck )

"When people want to arrange a marriage with someone abroad, they have to come here because we cannot leave," Stark said. "I had committed myself not to talk about Holocaust stories in my early years, but I have no other way to describe it. Our situation is close to what it was during the Holocaust. It reminds me of the stories our grandparents told us."

Stark also sharply criticized Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg, accusing him of encouraging hostility toward the ultra-Orthodox community.

"A new phenomenon has emerged, Sohlbergism, which says, 'Hit the Haredim and you'll be more of a man,'" Stark said. "In Israel, it's better to be a terrorist and kill entire families than to be Haredi."

Deputy Minister Yisrael Eichler, who attended the gathering, made another sweeping claim about the political rights of ultra-Orthodox Israelis. "I believe this is the last time they will allow Haredim to vote in elections," he said.

Stark, 34, is the new representative of the Belz Hasidic movement on the United Torah Judaism election slate, replacing Eichler, a veteran lawmaker. Although well known in political circles and among senior ultra-Orthodox religious leaders, Stark has spent much of his career operating behind the scenes, largely avoiding publicity, interviews and even photographs of his meetings.

Born in Belgium, he was raised and educated in Belz institutions in both Belgium and Israel. After marrying, he was appointed to lead a group of students who had arrived from the United States to study at the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem, where he taught and mentored students.

Several years ago, he was recruited into public affairs by the Belz rebbe, the movement's spiritual leader, and his son, Rabbi Aharon Mordechai Rokeach. Working alongside veteran community figures, Stark helped establish a committee responsible for advancing Belz's political and public interests.

He subsequently worked closely with Eichler, whom he is replacing on the party list, and was repeatedly entrusted with political and communal assignments on behalf of the rebbe's household.

Stark's remarks drew sharp criticism from political rivals ahead of Israel's October 27 election.

Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Lieberman denounced the comments, saying: "Appalling! A representative of United Torah Judaism, without whom Bibi has no government, explains that in Israel 'it's better to be a terrorist'! And if that weren't enough, he compared the situation of draft dodgers to that of Jews during the Holocaust. On October 27, we decide: It's either us or the draft dodgers!"

Ofer Winter, chairman of the Amcha Yisrael party, also condemned the remarks.

"The shocking statement by prospective Knesset member Elikim Stark is a disgrace to every Israeli and every Jew, all the more so for someone who may soon find himself serving in Israel's parliament," Winter said.

He argued that the comments did not emerge in isolation, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior government officials of remaining silent in the face of anti-military rhetoric at demonstrations organized by the Jerusalem Faction, a hard-line ultra-Orthodox movement opposed to military conscription.

"This is further proof that Goldknopf must not become the 61st vote in the next coalition," Winter said, referring to United Torah Judaism politician Yitzhak Goldknopf and the minimum parliamentary majority needed to form a government.