Eight Israeli tourists injured as bus crashes into truck in Vietnam

Eight Israeli tourists were injured overnight, between Saturday and Sunday, in a traffic accident in Vietnam.
The incident occurred in Quảng Ngãi province in central-southern Vietnam when the bus carrying the tourists collided with a truck.
Images from the scene, obtained by PassportCard’s operations center, show significant damage to the tourist bus.
PassportCard reported that three of the insured travelers were transported to local hospitals in coordination with Magnus Search and Rescue, while the remaining tourists received initial on-site medical care. All are currently in stable condition. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident.