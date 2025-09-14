Eight Israeli tourists injured as bus crashes into truck in Vietnam

Eight Israeli tourists were injured overnight, between Saturday and Sunday, in a traffic accident in Vietnam.

The incident occurred in Quảng Ngãi province in central-southern Vietnam when the bus carrying the tourists collided with a truck.

