Eight Israeli tourists injured as bus crashes into truck in Vietnam

The tourists suffered minor to moderate injuries when their bus collided with a truck overnight in Quảng Ngãi province; three were hospitalized, while the rest received on-site treatment

Iris Lifshitz-Klieger|
Eight Israeli tourists were injured overnight, between Saturday and Sunday, in a traffic accident in Vietnam.
The incident occurred in Quảng Ngãi province in central-southern Vietnam when the bus carrying the tourists collided with a truck.
The scene of the incident
(Video: Daniel Sultan)
Images from the scene, obtained by PassportCard’s operations center, show significant damage to the tourist bus.
2 View gallery
זירת תאונת דרכים בוויאטנם שבה נפצעו שמונה מטיילים ישראליםזירת תאונת דרכים בוויאטנם שבה נפצעו שמונה מטיילים ישראלים
The bus that crashed into a truck
(Photo: Daniel Sultan)
PassportCard reported that three of the insured travelers were transported to local hospitals in coordination with Magnus Search and Rescue, while the remaining tourists received initial on-site medical care. All are currently in stable condition. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
2 View gallery
זירת תאונת דרכים בוויאטנם שבה נפצעו שמונה מטיילים ישראליםזירת תאונת דרכים בוויאטנם שבה נפצעו שמונה מטיילים ישראלים
(Photo: Daniel Sultan)
