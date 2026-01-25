Hamas praises Belgium’s arms embargo on Israel air transit

Hamas on Sunday praised Belgium’s decision to bar aircraft carrying weapons or military equipment destined for Israel from using the country’s airspace or making technical stopovers, highlighting the terror group’s approval of a move Belgian officials framed as a legal and humanitarian measure.

Belgium’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the restrictions took effect on Thursday and apply even to flights in which military cargo is not unloaded during stopovers. Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot initiated the decision and was first reported by the Belgian daily Le Soir.

1 View gallery C-17 transport aircraft ( Photo: Agness Oirengel )

Under the new policy, airlines and operators must report detailed transportation information for any flight carrying military equipment bound for Israel. Belgian customs authorities and the Federal Public Service Mobility and Transport will oversee inspections and enforcement.

The measure is intended to close legal loopholes that previously allowed “non-stop transit” of military cargo through Belgium without formal unloading, officials said.

The decision was publicly welcomed by Hamas, which issued a statement praising Belgium for what it described as a step against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Prévot said Belgium has a responsibility to ensure it does not contribute to ongoing conflicts and stressed that the policy aligns with international legal obligations.

“Belgium is doing everything possible to ensure it respects international law and sends a clear signal at the European and international levels,” he said.