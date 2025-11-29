Most X accounts claiming to post from Gaza are run abroad, ministry says

The Diaspora Affairs and Fight Against Antisemitism Ministry, through the National Command Center, the National Center for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization, has published a new analysis exposing a widespread pattern of false location claims by pro-Palestinian accounts on X.
The analysis relies on the platform’s “About this account” feature, which for the first time allows user locations to be verified based on registration data and IP information.
The review examined 487 accounts that defined themselves as broadcasting from or operating in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria, and found that most are not in those areas at all. According to the findings, 24.2% of the accounts actually log in from abroad, while 38.4% display a location that cannot be verified. Only 37.4% matched the location stated in their profiles.
The ministry said some of the most prominent accounts in the arena, including Times of Gaza, Gaza Now Arabic and several leading influencers, are not broadcasting from Gaza as they claim. Instead, they log in from Turkey, Indonesia, Britain, the Netherlands, Egypt and even the United States.
Additional examples in the document point to accounts presenting themselves as journalists on the ground or humanitarian activists, but in practice logging in from Belgium, Egypt and other countries.
A global mapping of locations shows a consistent picture. Most activity portraying itself as “from Gaza in real time” is actually operated from the United States, Britain, Egypt and Nigeria, alongside a significant presence in North Africa, Western Europe and the Far East.
The ministry described the trend as an organized, large-scale media manipulation intended to create the illusion of real-time field reporting, even though it is run from other countries. In some cases, the ministry said, it is carried out by terror-supporting bodies or operators of delegitimization campaigns against Israel.
“The data proves the scope of deception on the network is enormous. A significant portion of pro-Hamas propaganda is not coming from Gaza but is managed from foreign territory to influence world public opinion,” Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said. “The national command center will continue exposing these infrastructures and strengthening Israel’s defensive capabilities in the digital space. The Diaspora Affairs Ministry will keep working to uncover networks of lies, propaganda and incitement worldwide, and to reinforce the resilience of Israel and the Jewish people in the international arena.”
First published: 18:14, 11.29.25