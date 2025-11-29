Fake X account

Most X accounts claiming to post from Gaza are run abroad, ministry says

Analysis by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry finds most X accounts claiming to post from Gaza or the West Bank are actually operated abroad or from unverifiable locations, fueling concerns of coordinated propaganda against Israel

Itamar Eichner|Updated:
The Diaspora Affairs and Fight Against Antisemitism Ministry, through the National Command Center, the National Center for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization, has published a new analysis exposing a widespread pattern of false location claims by pro-Palestinian accounts on X.
The analysis relies on the platform’s “About this account” feature, which for the first time allows user locations to be verified based on registration data and IP information.

Fake X account fake identityFake X account fake identity
X user @198gaza_Basem says he is in Gaza, but X data shows the account logs in from Belgium
(Photo: Diaspora Affairs Ministry)
The review examined 487 accounts that defined themselves as broadcasting from or operating in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria, and found that most are not in those areas at all. According to the findings, 24.2% of the accounts actually log in from abroad, while 38.4% display a location that cannot be verified. Only 37.4% matched the location stated in their profiles.
Fake X account chartFake X account chart
Pie chart of verified, false and unknown locations among sampled accounts claiming to be in the Palestinian territories
(Photo: Diaspora Affairs Ministry)
The ministry said some of the most prominent accounts in the arena, including Times of Gaza, Gaza Now Arabic and several leading influencers, are not broadcasting from Gaza as they claim. Instead, they log in from Turkey, Indonesia, Britain, the Netherlands, Egypt and even the United States.

Fake X account fake locationFake X account fake location
X user @3313QJabalia says he is in Gaza, but X data shows the account logs in from Belgium
(Photo: Diaspora Affairs Ministry)
Additional examples in the document point to accounts presenting themselves as journalists on the ground or humanitarian activists, but in practice logging in from Belgium, Egypt and other countries.
A global mapping of locations shows a consistent picture. Most activity portraying itself as “from Gaza in real time” is actually operated from the United States, Britain, Egypt and Nigeria, alongside a significant presence in North Africa, Western Europe and the Far East.
Fake X account world mapFake X account world map
World map showing most sampled accounts log in from the U.S., Britain and Egypt despite claiming Palestinian locations
(Photo: Diaspora Affairs Ministry)
The ministry described the trend as an organized, large-scale media manipulation intended to create the illusion of real-time field reporting, even though it is run from other countries. In some cases, the ministry said, it is carried out by terror-supporting bodies or operators of delegitimization campaigns against Israel.
Fake X accountFake X account
Screenshots of the verified locations for Times of Gaza and Mohammed Samiri
(Photo: Diaspora Affairs Ministry)
“The data proves the scope of deception on the network is enormous. A significant portion of pro-Hamas propaganda is not coming from Gaza but is managed from foreign territory to influence world public opinion,” Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said. “The national command center will continue exposing these infrastructures and strengthening Israel’s defensive capabilities in the digital space. The Diaspora Affairs Ministry will keep working to uncover networks of lies, propaganda and incitement worldwide, and to reinforce the resilience of Israel and the Jewish people in the international arena.”
First published: 18:14, 11.29.25
