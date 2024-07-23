Palestine, Jaffa and Toufan-1: Houthis unveil new arsenal against Israel

Houthi launch Palestine missile





The Houthis introduced the new Jaffa attack drone during a deadly drone strike on Tel Aviv last weekend . This marks the latest addition in a series of escalating warfare tactics by the Houthis, who have deployed missiles and drone boats in recent months, threatening further attacks as long as Israeli operations in Gaza continue.

In early June, Houthi forces claimed responsibility for attacking a "military target" in Eilat using the "Palestine" missile, reportedly developed in Yemen.

4 View gallery Toufan-1 explosive drone boat hits its mark

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the missile's debut and released details and a video of the launch, which featured a missile adorned with the Palestinian flag's colors. The Houthis claimed it to be a long-range, solid-fuel missile made in Yemen.

Despite claims of local manufacturing, the Houthis receive significant military aid from Iran, including missiles and drones that are often modified and rebranded. These upgraded weapons, equipped with increased explosive capacity and extended ranges, are presented under new names in different countries.

Last month, the Houthis unveiled the "Toufan-1" drone boat, associated with the October 7 Hamas-named massacre, "Toufan Al-Aqsa" (The Flood of Al-Aqsa). Reports indicate the boat can carry a 150 kg payload, travel at high speeds and change course to strike maritime targets. The Houthis showcased its capabilities in an exercise, demonstrating a successful attack at sea.

In late June, Saree announced that the Houthi military had introduced a new class of ballistic missiles, successfully used against an Israeli ship in the Arabian Sea, causing damage. Although the missile's name was not disclosed, it was said to have precise long-range capabilities.

4 View gallery Aftermath of explosive drone boat strike

Following this, the Houthis revealed the "Hatem-2" hypersonic missile , claiming it was locally made with advanced technology and multiple versions with varying ranges. A video and photos of the missile launch were released, purportedly targeting a ship in the Arabian Sea.

Further disclosures included the June 23 announcement of an attack on the Transworld Navigator ship by an explosive drone boat for violating the siege on Israel. The Houthis later revealed the boat, named "Flood of Destruction," could carry a payload of up to 1.5 tons, featured advanced technology and operated in all sea conditions. An edited video demonstrated the boat's performance and impact.

4 View gallery Drone strike in Tel Aviv ( Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes )

In an official statement about the Tel Aviv attack over the weekend, the Houthis claimed the Jaffa drone could "overcome the enemy's defense systems" and evade detection by enemy radars. Arabic media quoted IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, saying that the Simad-3 drone entered Israel through the sea.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi praised the Jaffa drone, describing it as an advanced locally made weapon with great destructive capabilities. He declared the beginning of a fifth phase in the escalation against Israel and threatened to introduce new weapons if Israeli military operations in Gaza continued.